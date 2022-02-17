How to Save Money on your Microsoft Office 365 Subscription

Looking to buy a subscription of Microsoft Office 365 for your home or small business? Here are some tips to save money on your office 365 subscription.

The personal edition of Microsoft Office 365 is available for $6.99 per month on the official Microsoft website. This license includes all Microsoft Office apps. With the personal license, you’ll be able to install Microsoft Office on all your computers, phones and tablets through you can only be signed in to 5 device at the same time.

You may buy a license for Microsoft Office 365 through the Microsoft website, through in-app purchases inside the Apple App Store or Google Play store or through online stores like Amazon.

Office 365 Prices Comparison

I did a quick comparison of Office 365 prices across different regions and it is obvious that the most affordable option is Amazon. For instance, if you are looking to buy Microsoft 365 subscription in India, you’ll save around 20% when the purchase is made through Amazon vis-a-vis the Microsoft Store. The savings are even higher for UK customers.

Country / Region Price on Microsoft Store Price on Amazon Website Savings United States $69.99 $58.99 16% India ₹4,899 ₹3,949 20% France €69,00 €59,99 13% United Kingdom £59.99 £42.99 28%

Buying Office 365 through Amazon

When you buy a Microsoft 365 subscription through Amazon, Amazon will send a 16-digit license key to the email address associated with your Amazon account. It may take 15-30 minutes for the license key to arrive.

Once you have received the code, go to setup.office.com and sign-in with the Microsoft Office where you wish to use the Office 365 subscription. Enter the product key and click on the “Activate” button.

Next, launch Word, Outlook or any other Microsoft Office app on the computer and sign-in with the same Microsoft account.

Things to note

The Office 365 subscription purchased on Amazon is exactly the same as the one offered on the Microsoft website but the price is cheaper. Once the license is activated, you’ll manage the subscription through your Office.com dashboard.

There are a few things to note when you buy an Office 365 license outside the Microsoft store.