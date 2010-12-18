Markdown Style Guide

Here is a sample of some basic Markdown syntax that can be used when writing Markdown content in Astro.

#zz

Here is a sample of some basic Markdown syntax that can be used when writing Markdown content in Astro.

Embed YouTube Video

import { YouTube } from ‘@astro-community/astro-embed-youtube’;;

;

import { YouTube } from '@astro-community/astro-embed-youtube';

<YouTube id="OxFR6r-Dqk4" />;

Headings

The following HTML <h1><h6> elements represent six levels of section headings. <h1> is the highest section level while <h6> is the lowest.

H1

H2

H3

H4

H5
H6

Paragraph

Xerum, quo qui aut unt expliquam qui dolut labo. Aque venitatiusda cum, voluptionse latur sitiae dolessi aut parist aut dollo enim qui voluptate ma dolestendit peritin re plis aut quas inctum laceat est volestemque commosa as cus endigna tectur, offic to cor sequas etum rerum idem sintibus eiur? Quianimin porecus evelectur, cum que nis nust voloribus ratem aut omnimi, sitatur? Quiatem. Nam, omnis sum am facea corem alique molestrunt et eos evelece arcillit ut aut eos eos nus, sin conecerem erum fuga. Ri oditatquam, ad quibus unda veliamenimin cusam et facea ipsamus es exerum sitate dolores editium rerore eost, temped molorro ratiae volorro te reribus dolorer sperchicium faceata tiustia prat.

Itatur? Quiatae cullecum rem ent aut odis in re eossequodi nonsequ idebis ne sapicia is sinveli squiatum, core et que aut hariosam ex eat.

Images

Syntax

![Alt text](./full/or/relative/path/of/image)

Output

blog placeholder

Blockquotes

The blockquote element represents content that is quoted from another source, optionally with a citation which must be within a footer or cite element, and optionally with in-line changes such as annotations and abbreviations.

Blockquote without attribution

Syntax

> Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae.
> **Note** that you can use _Markdown syntax_ within a blockquote.

Output

Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae. Note that you can use Markdown syntax within a blockquote.

Blockquote with attribution

Syntax

> Don't communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.<br>
> — <cite>Rob Pike[^1]</cite>

Output

Don’t communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.
Rob Pike1

Tables

Syntax

| Italics   | Bold     | Code   |
| --------- | -------- | ------ |
| _italics_ | **bold** | `code` |

Output

ItalicsBoldCode
italicsboldcode

Code Blocks

Syntax

we can use 3 backticks ``` in new line and write snippet and close with 3 backticks on new line and to highlight language specific syntax, write one word of language name after first 3 backticks, for eg. html, javascript, css, markdown, typescript, txt, bash

```html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <title>Example HTML5 Document</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p>Test</p>
  </body>
</html>
```

Output

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <title>Example HTML5 Document</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <p>Test</p>
  </body>
</html>

List Types

Ordered List

Syntax

1. First item
2. Second item
3. Third item

Output

  1. First item
  2. Second item
  3. Third item

Unordered List

Syntax

- List item
- Another item
- And another item

Output

  • List item
  • Another item
  • And another item

Nested list

Syntax

- Fruit
  - Apple
  - Orange
  - Banana
- Dairy
  - Milk
  - Cheese

Output

  • Fruit
    • Apple
    • Orange
    • Banana
  • Dairy
    • Milk
    • Cheese

Other Elements — abbr, sub, sup, kbd, mark

Syntax

<abbr title="Graphics Interchange Format">GIF</abbr> is a bitmap image format.

H<sub>2</sub>O

X<sup>n</sup> + Y<sup>n</sup> = Z<sup>n</sup>

Press <kbd>CTRL</kbd> + <kbd>ALT</kbd> + <kbd>Delete</kbd> to end the session.

Most <mark>salamanders</mark> are nocturnal, and hunt for insects, worms, and other small creatures.

Output

GIF is a bitmap image format.

H2O

Xn + Yn = Zn

Press CTRL + ALT + Delete to end the session.

Most salamanders are nocturnal, and hunt for insects, worms, and other small creatures.

Footnotes

  1. The above quote is excerpted from Rob Pike’s talk during Gopherfest, November 18, 2015.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻