Markdown Style Guide

Here is a sample of some basic Markdown syntax that can be used when writing Markdown content in Astro.

Embed YouTube Video

import { YouTube } from ‘@astro-community/astro-embed-youtube’;;

;

import { YouTube } from '@astro-community/astro-embed-youtube' ; < YouTube id = "OxFR6r-Dqk4" />;

Headings

The following HTML <h1> — <h6> elements represent six levels of section headings. <h1> is the highest section level while <h6> is the lowest.

H1

H2

H3

H4

H5

H6

Paragraph

Images

Syntax

![ Alt text ]( ./full/or/relative/path/of/image )

Output

Blockquotes

The blockquote element represents content that is quoted from another source, optionally with a citation which must be within a footer or cite element, and optionally with in-line changes such as annotations and abbreviations.

Blockquote without attribution

Syntax

> Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae. > **Note** that you can use _Markdown syntax_ within a blockquote.

Output

Tiam, ad mint andaepu dandae nostion secatur sequo quae. Note that you can use Markdown syntax within a blockquote.

Blockquote with attribution

Syntax

> Don't communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.<br> > — <cite>Rob Pike[ ^1 ]</cite>

Output

Don’t communicate by sharing memory, share memory by communicating.

— Rob Pike1

Tables

Syntax

| Italics | Bold | Code | | --------- | -------- | ------ | | _italics_ | **bold** | `code` |

Output

Italics Bold Code italics bold code

Code Blocks

Syntax

we can use 3 backticks ``` in new line and write snippet and close with 3 backticks on new line and to highlight language specific syntax, write one word of language name after first 3 backticks, for eg. html, javascript, css, markdown, typescript, txt, bash

```html <! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title >Example HTML5 Document</ title > </ head > < body > < p >Test</ p > </ body > </ html > ```

Output

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title >Example HTML5 Document</ title > </ head > < body > < p >Test</ p > </ body > </ html >

List Types

Ordered List

Syntax

1. First item 2. Second item 3. Third item

Output

First item Second item Third item

Unordered List

Syntax

- List item - Another item - And another item

Output

List item

Another item

And another item

Nested list

Syntax

- Fruit - Apple - Orange - Banana - Dairy - Milk - Cheese

Output

Fruit Apple Orange Banana

Dairy Milk Cheese



Other Elements — abbr, sub, sup, kbd, mark

Syntax

<abbr title="Graphics Interchange Format">GIF</abbr> is a bitmap image format. H<sub>2</sub>O X<sup>n</sup> + Y<sup>n</sup> = Z<sup>n</sup> Press <kbd>CTRL</kbd> + <kbd>ALT</kbd> + <kbd>Delete</kbd> to end the session. Most <mark>salamanders</mark> are nocturnal, and hunt for insects, worms, and other small creatures.

Output

GIF is a bitmap image format.

H 2 O

Xn + Yn = Zn

Press CTRL + ALT + Delete to end the session.