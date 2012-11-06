How to Add a YouTube Subscribe Widget to your Website

Do you have a video channel on YouTube? Then you may want to add this simple “Subscribe” button to your website that will help visitors subscribe to your YouTube channel with a click without having to leave your site for YouTube.

For example, here’s a “live” subscription button for my video channel on YouTube:

To embed this button to your own website, just copy-paste the following block of HTML code anywhere in your website. Then replace XYX in the subscription URL with your own YouTube username.

<iframe src="http://www.youtube.com/subscribe_widget?p=XYZ" style="overflow: hidden; height: 105px; width: 300px; border: 0;" scrolling="no" frameBorder="0"> </iframe>

When you create a link from the website to your YouTube channel, there’s a probability that that visitor may fail to notice the “subscribe” button on the already crowded YouTube channel page.

However, if you add sub_confirmation=1 to the YouTube channel link, the visitor will get a prompt to subscribe to your channel while they are on the YouTube website. Click here for a live example.

https://www.youtube.com/user/labnol?sub_confirmation=1

Please do note that the Subscribe prompt would not be displayed if the visitor is already subscribed to your YouTube channel or if they are not logged into YouTube.