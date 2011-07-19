YouTube Releases New Statistics on Mobile Traffic, Monetization, etc.

YouTube has updated their press page and it offers some new statistics around YouTube’s Partner program, mobile growth, monetization and more. Here’s a quick summary of the key new stats:

#1. YouTube users upload the equivalent of 240,000 full-length films every week. In other words, 60% more content is getting uploaded to YouTube when compared to the previous year.

#2. Over 3 billion videos are viewed a day while YouTube mobile gets over 320M views a day. YouTube’s mobile traffic continues to grow at an impressive rate - up 60% since January this year. I wonder if YouTube has figured out a way to monetize their mobile content.

#3. 150 years of YouTube video are watched every day on Facebook and every minute more than 400 tweets contain YouTube links. Google doesn’t exactly say how many YouTube videos are watched on Facebook.

#4. YouTube is monetizing over 3 billion video views per week globally but over a third of YouTube’s total monetized views come from Content ID. To give you an example, if Sony finds a trailer of one of their own movies illegally uploaded on to YouTube, they can choose to monetize the video instead of asking YouTube to remove it.

#5. YouTube has 20,000+ partners around the world and hundreds of YouTube partners are making six figures a year. I doubt if the amateurs are making that kind of money on YouTube but a more encouraging news is that the number of YouTube partners making over $1,000 a month is up 300% since 2010.

#6. Over 12 million people are connected and auto-sharing to at least one social network. Google has been actively pushing users to connect their YouTube accounts with Facebook and Twitter but I think the 10+ million users of Google+ may have also played a role here.

And finally, here’s a follow-up to Rebecca Black’s Friday, the music video that went on to become one of the most disliked videos on YouTube ever.