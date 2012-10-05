Tech Columns at WSJ India

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-10-05
T

wsj india

As some of you would know, I write a weekly tech column for The Wall Street Journal India. Here’s a quick roundup of some  of the recent ones:

  • When to Leave FeedBurner - There has been lot of chatter around FeedBurner and web publishers are worried that Google may eventually shut down the service. Should you move away from FeedBurner?
  • Where Android Is Better Than iOS - I was never a fan of Android but with the new Jelly Bean version of Android OS, Google has created a solid competitor to the iOS that in many ways is better than Apple’s mobile OS.
  • Why Nexus 7 Beats the iPad - Steve Jobs rejected the 7” form factor but after a month with the device, I find the Nexus 7 more comfortable to hold, its portable and iOS no longer has the “app ecosystem” advantage.
  • A Week Without Gmail - I have switched from Gmail to Outlook and am actually enjoying the new home.
  • The Underground Economy of Dropbox - The more people you convince to join Dropbox, the more free storage space you get. But how do you find new users?
  • The Problem with Social Buttons - Most websites and blogs have ‘like,’ ‘tweet’ and dozens of other social sharing buttons, but they are not always as worthwhile as you might think.
  • A Google for Your Private Data - Your private files are in the cloud that are completely invisible to your desktop search program. There’s however a search engine that can index your cloud files.

All WSJ India stories are available in Hindi as well.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch