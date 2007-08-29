Royalty Free Music vs Rights Managed Music

With regard to music tracks, “royalty-free music,” in contrast with “rights-managed” music, allow developers to pay a one-time fee to use the track as many times as desired (as long as usage falls within the license agreement).

Rights-managed tracks usually involve users having to track all the ways that the track will be used, and the pricing may be affected by how the track is used, and how many times it is played or displayed, as the designer usually is required to pay royalties to the artist for each use. With royalty-free tracks, each track may be used without any additional tracking.

