Eliminate Camera Shake With a Tripod Made of String and a Screw

Amit Agarwal
Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-01-29
prevent camera shake Even a slight movement of the digital camera can blur your digital photographs or make your videos look amateur (like the picture on the right).

While tripods are effective in preventing camera shakes when taking pictures, they are really not portable and cost money.

So here’s a video that shows how to build a “unique” camera tripod using items that are lying unused in some corner of your house. And it’s so small and light-weight that it will easily fit in your side-pocket.

Digital Camera - photography

Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.

