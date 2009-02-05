Video Title & Ratings Added to the YouTube Player

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-02-05
V

Google today introduced a small change in the YouTube player that could save us some time as we can safely skip watching videos that either have low user ratings or carry some crazy titles.

youtube player with video title

That’s because YouTube videos that are embedded in web pages (outside the main YouTube site) now display the video title plus the video rating and this information will appear even if you don’t interact with the player.

To see all this in action, go to this article on embedding YouTube in PowerPoint - the post has three YouTube players and each embedded video carries a different rating so you’ll get the idea.

Published in: exclusive - YouTube

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch