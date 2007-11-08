This is main Sea of Skin commercial from Vaseline..
And this is behind the scenes video describing how that Vaseline ad was produced..
The vaseline “keeping skin amazing” commercial was shot in Iceland and Barcelona.
This is main Sea of Skin commercial from Vaseline..
And this is behind the scenes video describing how that Vaseline ad was produced..
The vaseline “keeping skin amazing” commercial was shot in Iceland and Barcelona.
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory