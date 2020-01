You can upload videos files as large as 100 MB directly to your Tumblr account. The length of a video file can be up to 5 minutes. To get started, go to your Tumblr Dashboard, choose Video and then click the Upload tab.

Unlike Youtube where you to wait for the system to finish transcoding, videos uploaded to Tumblr will instantly show up in your blog.