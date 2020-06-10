The Best Twitter Search Tricks

Search Twitter like a pro with this list of useful but lesser known Twitter search operators.

#twitter #guides #search tricks

The Twitter Archiver and the Twitter Bots app fire each time a new tweet is found that match your search query. You can write simple search queries (like #Oscars) or more complex query (like obama min_retweets:10 filter:news) that uses one or more Twitter’s advanced search operators.

Twitter Search

How to Search Twitter Like a Pro

Here’s a complete list of Twitter search operators that can help you perform more accurate searches on Twitter:

from:BillGates - All tweets sent by a particular Twitter user.

filter:verified cool OR amazing - Only show tweets from verified Twitter accounts (with the blue tick).

iPhone near:NY within:10mi - Tweets sent by users within the 10 mile radius of New York containing iPhone.

iPhone Reviews since:2020-08-20 until:2020-09-20 - Tweets sent in a particular time range (may not work with Twitter APIs).

gangnam style filter:replies - Only show tweets that are replies. You can use exclude

to remove @reply tweets from search results.

gangnam style filter:retweets - Only show tweets that are retweets. You can use exclude

to remove RTs from search results.

to:BarackObama -filter:links - Tweets sent to @BarackObama but not containing any links.

elections list:TIME/time-staff - Search for tweets from users who belong to a particular Twitter list.

youtube.com min_faves:100 - Tweets containing YouTube videos that are favorited by at least 100 users.

earthquake min_retweets:10 - Tweets that have been retweeted at least 10 times.

Also see: Twitter Archiver for Google Sheets

#foodrecipe lang:en - Tweets sent in particular language (en = English).

YouTube good OR amazing OR awesome filter:links - Tweets containing YouTube videos that are described as awesome or amazing.

#Emmys filter:images - Show tweets for a particular hashtag but containing images.

Coronavirus filter:news - Show only tweets that mention a keyword and contain links to news websites.

from:john to:peter -RT - Tweets from user @John that @mention user @Peter but exclude Retweets.

family games filter:safe - Filter tweets containing adult or potentially sensitive content.

tornado filter:media - Show tornado tweets containing images or videos.

music concert filter:native_video - Show tweets that contain native video (uploaded inside tweet).

twitter search tricks

The engagement filter inside Tweetdeck surfaces the best tweets and removes the noise from Twitter search results but the most surprising part is that Twitter has not made this filter available outside Tweetdeck. You don’t even have it inside the official Twitter app.

Well, here’s the trick. You can actually filter tweets by engagement level on the Twitter website or inside any Twitter app using an undocumented search operator that Twitter doesn’t want us to know about.

Go to the Twitter search box, type any search term and append the operator min_retweets:[number] or min_faves:[number] to filter your search results. For instance, here’s a sample search that will only show tweets pointing to the labnol.org domain that has been favorited or retweeted at least 5 times.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻