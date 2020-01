TurnYourNameIntoAFace, written as part of the 24 hour challenge, automatically converts your name (or anyone else’s) into an avatar.

Each name input produces exactly one avatar from over 100,000 possibilities, but not every avatar maps back to exactly one name.

This could be pretty useful if you’re looking for automatically generated avatars for your blog. There are other alternatives like Identicons, Wavatar or MonsterID which do the same thing.

