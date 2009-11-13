Track Your RSS Feed Clicks with Google Analytics

Would you like to know how may people are visiting your site via RSS feeds?

If you are using FeedBurner to syndicate the RSS feeds of your blog, you can now easily track all the incoming traffic from feed clicks through Google Analytics.

Just open your FeedBurner dashboard, click the title of your RSS feed and choose “Configure Stats” under the Analyze Tab. Tick the options that say “Item views”, “Item click” and “Track clicks as a traffic source in Google Analytics” and save.

In addition to click counts, you’ll also know the exact source from where that click may originated.

This is useful data because, for instance, it will help you understand if people who subscribe to your feed inside Google Reader are more engaged than your “My Yahoo!” subscribers (or vice-versa).

Traffic from clicks inside your RSS feed will be included under “All Traffic Sources” and “Campaigns.” in your Google Analytics reports. Select “Ad Content” from the segment drop down in the traffic source data table and it will show you the incoming traffic from your RSS feed segmented by specific feed readers or email clients.