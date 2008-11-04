Your State of Mind in One Word

Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-11-04
This tool displays the current state of mind of all NYTimes’ readers in just one word.

Since this screenshot was taken on US Election day, the words “excited”, “anxious”, “nervous” and “hopeful” seem to be the most popular.

