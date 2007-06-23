Use Arial, Also Spell Your Website in E-Mail Signatures

Don’t rely on images or HTML signatures as not all your recipients may be on Outlook or web based Gmail - use plain ASCII text.

And Arial is the best font for email signatures - while Microsoft Outlook recommends Calibre, people who are not on vista or Office 2007 may not have the Calibre font on their machines:

Tris Hussey has more advice for email signatures that work at pimpyourwork.com/

1 . Spell out websites. Don’t count on the HTML signature to work all the time. Instead of making a hyperlink like “My website” use http://www.onebyonemedia.com. This also lets people copy and paste into a browser or contact card.

2 . Forget the little quotes. While you might think your quote is pithy or wise or funny, it might offend someone or just be confusing.

3 . Stick with black text and simple fonts. Arial is on every machine in the world and it was designed to be easily readable on screen.

Download Windows Vista fonts