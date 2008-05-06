Use The Vi Text Editor In Your Web Browser

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-05-06
U

type vi online

If you keep hearing about vi (“vee eye”) from your Linux friends but never had a chance to experience this powerful text editor yourself, here’s something for you.

A web hosting company called “Internet Connection” has written a clone of Vi in Javascript that lets you run Vi inside any web browser. You don’t have to install any software.

This online vi-clone is known as jsvi and it supports almost all the regular vi keys and substitution commands. There’s also an inbuilt spell checker plus you can copy-paste text from the clipboard.

The other standard option is VIM - a desktop based Vi client that’s more advanced than the main Unix version and is available for all platforms.

Published in: text editor

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch