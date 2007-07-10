Star Ratings Widget for Blogger Blogs from SpotBack

Spotback is a new tool that lets users rate and discover content on blogs and websites.  With this free tool users can give you feedback very easily with one click only.

By rating a post, each user gets personal recommendations to other post in your site. Since users have a way to find more post that they like, they visit more pages and stay longer on your site.

Adding this tool is very simple - usually one line of code will do the trick. To learn more about the tool go to http://spotback.com/invite

You can copy the code from http://spotback.com/gallery/top Or use the plugin if you are using the wordpress platform. http://spotback.com/wp-plugin/about [By Osnat Vider]

