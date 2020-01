SweaterGal knows the longitude and latitude of a place and is trying a reverse loop so as to pinpoint the exact location of some cell phone owner on the world map.

That’s easy. Go to Google Maps and type the location coordinates in the format <latitude, longitude>.

To get the exact street address, you can use the driving directions feature of Google Maps - type the address of any known location nearby and click Get Directions.

