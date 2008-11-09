Quick Online Virus Scanner

NoVirusThanks is a simple online virus scanner which can quickly check suspicious files for viruses, worms, trojans or spyware.

To start, you simply upload the suspicious file to NoVirusThanks. No installation of any kind required.

NoVirusThanks displays the scan report after testing the file against 25 independent antivirus engines like AVG, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee and more.

NoVirusThanks.org is however not a substitute for any antivirus software installed in a PC, as it only scans individual files on demand.

