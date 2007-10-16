Interact With Facebook Friends on Any Web Page

CommentAnywhere allows you to interact with your Facebook friends and networks directly on any and all web pages, without leaving the page.

With CommentAnywhere, you can post comments, photos and videos directly on any webpage and share them with your Facebook friends and networks.

You can also read and respond to commentary created by your friends as you browse.

The CommentAnywhere Mini Feed displays previews of the last five posts you have made using CommentAnywhere in your Facebook profile along with a link to the URL on which the commentary was placed.

Watch the video demo of CommentAnywhere: