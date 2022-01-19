Find Public Restrooms Near Your Current Location

Use Google Maps to find public toilets near your current location. All you need to do is type a search query in the search box.

#google maps

Public Toilets and Bathrooms - Google Maps

If you are traveling in a new location, the public toilets and bathroom finder option avaialble inside Google Maps could come in very handy.

Open the Google Maps on your phone, or open maps.google.com on your desktop browser, make sure that the location services are turned on and type the query public toilets near me.

Google Maps will instantly show you the location of restrooms near your current location.

The feature also works inside Google Assistant. Say “OK Google” to activate the Assistant, say the command “Show me toilets near me” and it will open maps with placemarkers for all the toilets near your location.

If location is unavailale on your phone, or if you wish to learn about restroom in a particular location without actually being there, change your search query to use the address instead of near me.

Your query in that case will be show toilets near Taj Mahal in Agra or Public Restrooms in Times Square or Where can I find a bathroom in NYC.

In India alone, more than 57k toilets and restrooms in urban India can be found through Google Maps. If you are mobile phone user in India, you can call the toll-free number 000 800 9191 000 from your Vodafone / Idea mobile and enquire about public toilets near your location.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻