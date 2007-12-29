Type Less When Browsing Internet from a Mobile Phone

#productivity

mobile phone internetUnless you have a mobile phone with a QWERTY keyboard, typing URLs and search keywords in the web browser of your mobile phone is not always very convenient.

For instance, if you wanted to read the Wikipedia entry related to Benazir Bhutto on a phone, you would either visit Google or the official Wikipedia website, type her complete name in the search box and hit Go. That’s lot of typing.

Now imagine a service (something like Google Suggest for mobile phones) that would automatically guess the words while you are still typing and show you the answers in real time.

That’s what Boopsie is all about – it’s a find-as-you-type service that lets you search Wikipedia, Google, Amazon, News, Word Dictionary and host of other popular websites from the mobile phone with little or no typing.

Now to read the Wikipedia page of Benazir Bhutto, you could simply select the Wikipedia channel and type “ben bhu” – Boopsie will show all Wikipedia pages that match the string and clicking on the link will take you to the appropriate web page. Similar “pa hi” will find Paris Hilton.

You can use Boopsie for regular Google search, for finding word meanings, news search, latest sports scores and more. The results appear in real time and change dynamically as you type characters.

Other that saving click strokes and time, a big advantage of using Boopsie over traditional search is that it auto-formats the target web page for the mobile phone so that they are more readable on the tiny screen.

To get boopsie, go to boopsie.com from your mobile phone browser and download the appropriate version. Boopsie is available for almost all mobile phones.

Alternatively, you can visit boopsie.mobi to experience Boopsie from your desktop. It can also act as a good workaround if sites like Wikipedia or Google are banned in your workplace.

Related: Why Use Mobile Browsers on the Desktop

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻