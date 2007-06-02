Antilla - The 60-Storey Home of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-06-02
A

“Antilla” - the new home of the richest man in India has a helipad, health club and six floors of car parking. It will house his 600 full-time staff and his family that currently lives in Sea Wind.

Draped in hanging gardens, the building will have a floor for a home theatre, a glass-fronted apartment for guests, and a two-storey health club.

As the ceilings are three times as high as a normal building’s, the 173m (570ft) tower will only have 27 floors. Guardian Unlimited

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch