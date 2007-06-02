Antilla - The 60-Storey Home of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

“Antilla” - the new home of the richest man in India has a helipad, health club and six floors of car parking. It will house his 600 full-time staff and his family that currently lives in Sea Wind.

Draped in hanging gardens, the building will have a floor for a home theatre, a glass-fronted apartment for guests, and a two-storey health club.

As the ceilings are three times as high as a normal building’s, the 173m (570ft) tower will only have 27 floors. Guardian Unlimited