What can you Give Up for Keeping your Smartphone?

Published on 2011-06-10
Which of the following things would you be willing to give up for an entire month, in exchange for continuing to use the Internet on your smartphone?

A recent study commissioned by Google on how consumers use their smartphones throws up some interesting data. Some 48% say that they use Internet on their smartphone while eating and 39% admitted to using the phone inside a bathroom.

1 in 3 searches conducted on a mobile phone are around local information and 88% take action within a day after looking up for local information.

The findings of this study are available as a video (embedded below) and as a PDF file.

