If you’re the kind of geek who insists on reading everything in XML, this should be fun. You can now read the XML translated works of William Shakespeare, author of plays like Hamlet, Macbeth and Othello, in your favorite language.

The XML markup is comprehensive and contains XML elements corresponding to the characters, acts, speaker and stage directions. These books, brought to you by Jon Bosak, are copyright free and can be freely copied and distributed.