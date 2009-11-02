Google Can Help You Send Holiday Greetings via Snail Mail for Free

Yes, you can use Google for sending snail-mail and this is not an April Fool’s joke.

If you have friends and family members in the US whom you would like to send greeting cards this holiday season, here’s something really interesting for you.

You can use a new service from Google to send some cool holiday greeting cards via snail-mail to anyone in the US for free. Just fill-in this simple form (offer expired),  type the postal address (not email address) of your friend and Google will post the card to him or her on your behalf with the stamps and everything for free.

holiday card from google

Here’s how the personalized greeting card that your friend will receive via Google would look like - the version below uses the default Gmail template but there are about half a dozen more to choose from. Enjoy!

