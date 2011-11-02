How to Secretly Update your LinkedIn Profile without Telling Anyone

Your LinkedIn profile is like a public resume that anyone can read. Recruiters and head hunters are using LinkedIn to find prospective employees and it is therefore important, especially when you are seeking a new job, to keep your LinkedIn profile updated and active.

Update LinkedIn without Telling the Boss

When you add or edit any field in your LinkedIn profile, say your education or current role, that change is instantly broadcasted to your entire LinkedIn network. While LinkedIn users do like to keep their work profile updated, if someone is doing it regularly, it could be a strong hint that they are probably seeking to change their job.

This can be a problem when your boss and work colleagues are also on LinkedIn and you are connected with them. You would not like them to know that you have been working on improving your LinkedIn profile in the last few days.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to turn off these broadcasts. If you would therefore not like your present employer and anyone else to know that you are updating your Linked profile, open the Activity Broadcast option and turn it off (uncheck the box). Simple!