Wikipedia Search = Google Suggest + I'm Feeling Lucky

Wikipedia has introduced a special search feature that behaves pretty much like Google Suggest - you get suggestions in a drop down as you begin typing characters.

And if you click any of these auto-complete entries, you are transported to the corresponding Wikipedia page bypassing the search results.

To experience this Wikipedia search feature yourself, use the search box on the main Wikipedia site or go to this Special:Search page on Wikipedia where you also get to specify an which external search engine should be used for searching Wikipedia content. Thanks Steve.

