Find if it is Raining Right Now in your City?

Want to know if it’s raining in any particular city of the world?

Just go to your browser’s address bar and type IsItRaining.in/city. For instance, a URL like isitraining.in/New-York will show you the current conditions of New York in just one word - Yes or No.

If there are two or more cities with the same name, you can add the name of the State or Country after the name of the city to point to the right one.

For instance, the tool will interpret Las Vegas for the more popular Nevada city but you can use isitraining.in/Las-Vegas-New-Mexico to get the rain conditions for Las Vegas of New Mexico.

The tool is internally powered by Yahoo! Weather and caches results for 30 minutes so it may not give the real-time conditions always.