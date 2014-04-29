Make a Multilingual QR Code for your Website

#guides #language translation #qr codes

A QR Code makes it convenient for people to open webpages in their mobile phone browser without having to type long URLs. They can just point the mobile camera to the printed QR code and the corresponding website will automatically open in their phone’s browser.

Multilingual QR Codes Detect Phone’s Language

qrcode languageRecently Wikipedia unveiled a new tool called QRpedia that adds language-detection capabilities to these static QR codes.

This is such a useful and clever idea. Now when a user scans a QR code image for a Wikipedia article, the code detects the default language of the mobile phone and automatically redirects him to the Wikipedia article in that language.

Add Multilingual QR Codes to your Website

In case you would like to add Wikipedia-style language-detection QR codes to your web pages, here’s the relevant JavaScript code. Just copy-paste this snippet into your website template where you would like the QR code image to appear and the code does the rest.

<script language="javascript">
  var esc = window.encodeURIComponent ? window.encodeURIComponent : escape;
  var url = 'http://ctrlq.org/qrcode/l/?l=en&u=' + document.location.href;
  var cht = 'http://chart.googleapis.com/chart?chs=200x200&cht=qr&chl=' + esc(url);
  document.write("<img alt='QR Code' src='" + cht + "' />");
</script>

If your website content is in a language other than English, change the “en” value to another language code (like es for español or fr for français). Also, the above code generates a 200x200 QR Code but you may change the default height x width values to something else that suits your site’s layout.

Language Detection and Language Translation

To test this QR code, go to your phone settings and change the default locale to español or français or anything other than English. Now scan the QR code image above and it should open this blog but only after translating it from English to your phone’s language.

Here’s what happens behind the scenes. The language detection part is handled by the QR code URL – it determines the user’s phone language after reading the request header sent by the mobile browser and then redirects the user to translated page. The language translation is handled by Google Translate while the QR image itself is generated using the Google Charts API.

Also see: How to Write Emails with QR Codes

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻