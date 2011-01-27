Are you Trapped in the Bermuda Triangle of Productivity?

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-01-27
A

bermuda triangle productivity

Do you also find yourself trapped in this Bermuda triangle of productivity? Here’s a one-click solution that should help you get back to work. Illustration by Fuchsia Macaree.

Published in: Productivity

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch