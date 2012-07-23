Download Printable Facebook Posters for your Business

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-07-23
This is handy. The Facebook Marketing team today released a set of printable posters (PDF) that you put in your business stores thus encouraging customers to like your Facebook Page (or check-in) while they are inside the store.

Alternatively, you can resize these images and use them as banners on your website linking to your Facebook Page.

These PDF posters are ready for printing but you can also customize them by adding your unique Facebook Page URL before sending the images to the printer.

