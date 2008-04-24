Send Flickr Pictures As Inline Email Attachments

Flickr has added a new “Share” function that lets you email a photograph or a video * to your friend without requiring an external email program.

When you email a photo from Flickr, it attaches a copy of the picture (medium size) in the email message itself so recipients can view images without leaving their email program.

* In case you share a Flickr video via email, an image of the first video frame is sent in the email message and that’s linked to the actual location of the video file on Flickr website.

By default, all photographs on Flickr have the “Share this” button but you can override that setting via your account page so that only friends or contacts are able to email your Flickr photos.