Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2013-07-20
If you have any old cassette tape lying unused in the house, you can use the plastic case of that cassette as a desk stand for your mobile phones. Just remove the cassette tape, open the case upside down and insert your phone as shown in this video.

The mobile phones may either be placed in portrait or landscape mode.

I have an Android phone where the speaker is located at the back of the phone. If I put that phone on the desk, the music is barely audible but when I put it vertically inside this simple cassette stand, the problem is solved. The desk stand is also handy when you are watching a movie on the phone while working on the desktop.

Mobile Phone Stand

Mobile Phone Dock - Side

Cassette Case as Phone Dock

Published in: Android - iPhone - mobile phone

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

