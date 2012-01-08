Why You Should Say "PDF" and Not "PDF Format"

Figured out what’s wrong with terms like “SMS service”, “XML Language”, “ATM Machine”, “HTTP protocol” or the “PDF Format.” You should just say “PDF Files.” Illustration by geek & poke.

