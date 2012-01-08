Figured out what’s wrong with terms like “SMS service”, “XML Language”, “ATM Machine”, “HTTP protocol” or the “PDF Format.” You should just say “PDF Files.” Illustration by geek & poke.
Why You Should Say "PDF" and Not "PDF Format"
W
Published in: Infographics - PDF
You’ll also like:
- Choose the Right Chart Type for your Data
- [Poster] Which Creative Commons License is Right for me?
- Your Taste in Music Can Reveal How Smart (or Dumb) You Are
- SEO Tips from Google
- What's the Business Model of Tech Companies?
- What Type of Camera Should You Buy?
- The Distribution of Different Android OS Versions
- The Growth Pattern among the Top 3 Email Providers
- A World Map of the Most Visited Websites
- Most Common Passwords You Should Avoid
Looking for something? Find here!