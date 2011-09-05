Open Websites in Google Chrome from Firefox

#google chrome #mozilla firefox

open google chrome from firefox Open web pages or even hyperlinks in Google Chrome from Firefox itself.

If are using Firefox along side Google’s browser, this “Open in Google Chrome” extension might come handy - it lets you send web sites and links directly to Google Chrome from Firefox.

It can also be configured to always open certain web pages in Chrome - e.g. google, gmail, etc.

Install “Open in Google Chrome” in Firefox

Download open-in-google-chrome.xpi on to your desktop and then drag it inside Firefox 3 much like what you did for Send to Google Docs.

Restart Firefox. Then go to Tools -> Add-ons -> Options and browse for the chrome.exe file on your Vista / XP / Windows 2000 machine.

google chrome from firefox

In Windows XP, Google Chrome installs under \\Documents and Settings\\<user>\\Local Settings\\Application Data\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\ while in Windows Vista, Google Chrome installs in \\Users\\<user>\\AppData\\Local\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\

google-chrome-settings

The Google Chrome Firefox extension can also be configured to open a group of website(s) directly in Chrome even if you try accessing them from Firefox.

For instance, you may add “yahoo” to the list and any site that has yahoo in the URL would open in Chrome automatically. That includes “maps.yahoo.com”, “news.yahoo.com”, “yahoo.com” and even “bbc.com/news/yahoo-shares.html” so be careful while picking these wildcards.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

