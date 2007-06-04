Why is Zoho known as Zoho ?

The name Zoho is a copyright-friendly misspelling of SOHO, an acronym for the Small Office/Home Office market, which is Zoho’s target customer. “We want to be the small companies’ IT department,” says Raju Vegesna, who works as an evangelist for Zoho.

Still, it won’t be easy to displace Microsoft or to avoid the Google juggernaut. Blogosphere buzz is not the best indicator of future commercial success, since that crowd is dominated by intensive advocates of doing everything online.