Microsoft Office Live Workspace - Beta Release Could Be Close

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-11-29
Microsoft Office Live Workspace, a service that lets you upload Office documents and PDFs online, could be nearing a beta release.

That’s quite a possibility because the Office team just made a public release of Office Live connector - an add-in that allows you to download and save Office documents directly from Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs to your online Office Live Workspace account. See screenshot.

Get the Office Live Add-in for Microsoft Office. You can apply for Microsoft Office Live Workspace here.

Related: Office Live Workspace - Video Promo

