Microsoft Office Live Workspace - Beta Release Could Be Close

Microsoft Office Live Workspace, a service that lets you upload Office documents and PDFs online, could be nearing a beta release.

That’s quite a possibility because the Office team just made a public release of Office Live connector - an add-in that allows you to download and save Office documents directly from Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs to your online Office Live Workspace account. See screenshot.

Get the Office Live Add-in for Microsoft Office. You can apply for Microsoft Office Live Workspace here.

