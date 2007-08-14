Web Based PowerPoint Presentations: Upload and Host PPT Slideshows

We compare the best and most popular web services for embedding PowerPoint presentation slideshows (PPT, PPS) in web pages and blogs. They include Zoho, Scribd, SplashCast, SlideShare, Google PowerPoint, SlideAware and Thinkfree Office.

Scribd - Single page manual navigation, search PowerPoint text

Slideshare - The best looking PowerPoint Web Player.

Zoho Show - Edit PPT files before Sharing, Resizable Player

Test Case: The sample PPT file had 28 slides with a mix of text and images. File size was around 1.5 MB and it was created in PowerPoint 2003 not the latest PowerPoint 2007 which uses the .pptx open file format.