The new MSN Homepage at MSN.com

Microsoft is rolling out a new design for their MSN.com homepage. Like Yahoo, you can check your friend’s tweets and their Facebook status updates right on the MSN page. You can even update your status without leaving the homepage.

Visit msn.com to see if the new design is live for you and if it’s not, just head over to msn.com/preview. They have created a new butterfly logo for the MSN logo as well.