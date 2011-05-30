The Most Popular Websites of 2011

Search analytics firm Compete recently released a list of the top 50 websites for the month of April 2011 according to the number of unique visitors.
There are no surprises here and, other than a couple of fluctuations in the rankings, the sites that made it to the list last year are still around. Among video sharing websites, ustream.tv registered the maximum growth in terms of unique visitors while traffic to deal website Groupon grew more than 655% since the past year.
The Top Websites for April 2011
Rank
Website Name
Unique Visitors
Yearly Change
1
google.com
150,132,536
-0.34%
2
facebook.com
137,917,539
13.33%
3
yahoo.com
137,281,886
2.02%
4
youtube.com
123,404,304
22.42%
5
bing.com
86,836,886
48.43%
6
wikipedia.org
81,157,591
6.01%
7
amazon.com
74,978,780
12.71%
8
msn.com
73,799,209
8.95%
9
live.com
72,369,485
4.21%
10
ebay.com
67,372,294
-10.04%
11
blogspot.com
65,940,748
12.10%
12
microsoft.com
62,162,835
9.19%
13
craigslist.org
57,500,250
-5.52%
14
ask.com
54,508,628
-10.72%
15
go.com
49,504,372
17.32%
16
about.com
47,709,562
3.88%
17
aol.com
46,906,652
2.32%
18
walmart.com
46,349,561
14.15%
19
ehow.com
45,960,705
60.20%
20
answers.com
42,276,025
38.03%
21
mapquest.com
36,700,156
-9.61%
22
target.com
36,178,431
24.64%
23
weather.com
33,728,429
11.58%
24
wordpress.com
33,459,473
1.92%
25
netflix.com
33,129,869
52.15%
26
myspace.com
32,876,686
-53.60%
27
paypal.com
31,870,573
11.06%
28
apple.com
31,103,237
10.79%
29
adobe.com
31,079,363
3.17%
30
twitter.com
27,504,233
-0.75%
31
chase.com
26,432,079
5.86%
32
att.com
25,744,344
12.12%
33
bankofamerica.com
25,671,467
4.82%
34
imdb.com
23,787,667
-2.86%
35
groupon.com
23,768,883
655.82%
36
cnn.com
23,341,250
-13.93%
37
flickr.com
21,514,439
-13.68%
38
photobucket.com
20,523,415
-23.97%
39
comcast.net
20,077,436
57.38%
40
bestbuy.com
19,690,984
-1.66%
41
yellowpages.com
19,683,713
40.39%
42
irs.gov
19,682,366
-4.02%
43
jcpenney.com
19,452,462
33.94%
44
sears.com
19,348,832
25.28%
45
homedepot.com
19,244,361
3.58%
46
verizonwireless.com
18,440,068
11.74%
47
cnet.com
18,405,154
-13.40%
48
comcast.com
18,362,992
60.51%
49
wellsfargo.com
17,984,172
26.90%
50
lowes.com
17,949,686
19.84%
Also see: The Most Blocked Websites