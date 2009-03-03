Most Innovative Regions of the World

innovation world map

McKinsey has created an “Innovation Heat Map” that will help you identify the most successful innovation hubs around the world. Save a few cities like London, Tokyo and Tel Aviv, most of the “innovative clusters” can be found in the US with Silicon Valley in a class of its own.

This heat map slightly contradicts a previous report that ranked United States sixth in innovation and highlighted countries like Singapore, Taiwan, Finland and China but all these regions seem to missing in the heat map prepared by McKinsey.

Published in: visualization

