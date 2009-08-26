Microsoft's Marketing Mistake Turned Into an Internet Meme

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-08-26
M

This is the original picture that appeared on a Microsoft website meant for US customers.

original microsoft image

And here’s an altered version of the same picture that appeared on the Polish edition of the Microsoft site putting them at the centre of a racism row.

photoshop image of microsoft

Microsoft have since then pulled down the image and also issued an apology but TechCrunch has started an interesting meme around this whole controversy.

Get Photoshop fired up and make your funniest (and yet not in any way offensive) version of the Polish Microsoft head replacement. No rules. Replace all the heads if you want to. Add costumes and props. And text bubbles. Whatever.

Ironically, the winner gets a Bing t-shirt.

techcrunch meeting

My personal favorite is this image.

Published in: fun - microsoft

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch