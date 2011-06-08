Your LinkedIn Connections Turned into Tetris

DropIn is a fun mashup that lets you play the classic Tetris game in your browser but the interesting part is that the blocks of this Tetris game are made of people with whom you are connected on LinkedIn.

Simply authorize the app to access your LinkedIn profile and start playing with your keyboard. Use the arrow keys to move /rotate the shapes or press the space bar to dump the tile to the bottom. The right sidebar will display the shape that is next in queue.

The DropIn mashup is written in JavaScript by Matthew Shoup and Steve Pecko.