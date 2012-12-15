Easily Install Bookmarklets on your iOS Device

Published on 2012-12-15
iOS Bookmarklets for iPhone and iPad

You can go to ctrlq.org/ios to quickly and easily install all the essential and popular iOS bookmarklets for your iPad and iPhone from one place.

A video tutorial for installing bookmarklets in mobile Safari is also included.

