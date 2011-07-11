How to Grow Green Grass on your Keyboard

2011-07-11
This is so creative. Brian Cerveny took some grass seeds and sprinkled them on his keyboard. The end result is a beautiful keyboard lawn.

Grow Grass on the Keyboard Clover seed lawn on a Keyboard

Keyboard Lawn Keyboard Grass Lawn for a green and environment friendly workplace

Watch the video if you are curious to learn about how to plant a lawn on your own keyboard. Make sure you use an old discarded piece as you need to spray water for the green sprouts to pop-up in between the keys.

The original video uses clover seeds and/or the cat grass seeds that they say are available in pet stores.   I guess the regular moong dal available in India should do the trick as well.

