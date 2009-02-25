Can You Guess a Person's Age from their Photograph

Looks can be surprisingly deceptive when it comes to guessing the age of a person but if you are really curious to know how old you look in that picture you posted on Facebook, then give How Old are You a try.

“How Old are You” is a Hot or Not style web application where you can upload a photograph and let other users of the site guess your age. The voting results are sent to you via email.

If you aren’t really curious to share your own picture on the site, you can still play the age detective with pictures of other people - good fun.