Google Search meets Social Analytics

Google with Social Stats is my new experiment that integrates social analytics with Google search results – here’s a quick video demo.

The search results display how many times a story has been shared on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus thus making it easy for you to spot the most popular stories among that sea of Google results. The results are further enhanced with image thumbnails.

Users of Google Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer may click here to add this enhanced search engine to their web browser.

This is just like regular Google web search so all the known Boolean and search operators - like allintitle, inurl, site, etc. - can be used with the query for more accurate search results. Internally, the tool is powered by Google Custom Search and jQuery.