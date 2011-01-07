Get into Online Advertising with Google Engage

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-01-07
If you are an individual web developer or a webmaster managing websites for other clients, or a digital marketing agency, the Google Engage program should interest you.

Under the Google Engage program, Google will provide you free online training and course material on relevant Google products like Analytics, Google Places, etc. You’ll also be given free AdWords vouchers that you may pass on to your clients to encourage them to try the Google Advertising platform for free.

This is like a win-win situation for all. Google gets to attract more businesses to their advertising system while you get more avenues to increase you own business.

Participation in the Google Engage program is free. Click your country name - United States, United Kingdom, Australia or India – to apply for the program.

