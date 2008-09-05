The Inspiration Behind The Logo Design of Google Chrome

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-09-05
T

This may be just another coincidence but there are some elements that seem to be common between the logo designs of Google Chrome and that of ThinkFree.

It’s not the official Thinkfree logo but is part of the installer that ships with the desktop version of Thinkfree Office 3.

Other illustrations  hint that the inspiration for Google Chrome logo may have come from Simon and Pokemon.

google chrome design

chrome simon pokemon

Am sure these all are mere coincidences but the Thinkfree designers probably aren’t too happy about this and have made a ‘parody’ video on how the Google Chrome logo was designed.

Published in: Google Chrome - logo

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch